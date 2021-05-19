Tunisia’s economy minister expects to conclude agreement with IMF within three months

Tunisia’s minister of economy said he expects to conclude an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within three months and the meetings of the Tunisian delegation with the funds’ officials in Washington were constructive, state news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.

“We aspire to conclude an agreement with the IMF within three months. We are counting on a shorter time frame than usual, because technical discussions usually take six months,” Minister Ali Kooli said in an interview given to TAP.

