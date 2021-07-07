Saudi fashion startups offered $15,000 as part of business development program

A Dubai-based retailer is offering Saudi fashion startup brands up to $15,000 dollars in funding as part of a business mentorship program.

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab will select young brands to take part in its two-week program teaching marketing and logistics.

The chosen group of fledging fashion houses will be able to sell their products in the group’s network of retail outlets.

Saudi Arabia’s government is promoting its creative industries including fashion through the Ministry of Culture, founded in 2018.

The Kingdom’s Fashion Commission, part of the Ministry of Culture, was set up to foster local talent.

In June a partnership between the commission and Vogue entitled the Saudi 100 Brands program was announced with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of local businesses.

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab will select up to five brands for each of its programs.

The first two-week program will culminate in an exhibition in December.

Entrepreneurs with production capabilities, operating trade licenses, and capacity to manufacture at least five items will be chosen for the program.

The programme mentors include Saudi fashion designer Arwa Al Banawi as well as business experts from the company.

“Saudi Arabia has a fast-evolving fashion ecosystem driven by its young population and its amazing pool of talented designers,” said Michael Chalhoub, deputy president of Chalhoub Group.

“With the launch of the Fashion Lab, we are supporting and assisting this ecosystem of great entrepreneurs,” he added.

