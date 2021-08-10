Saudi Sports Company signs advertising deal with MBC

A new network of Saudi sports channels has signed an advertising deal with MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the sales unit of MBC Group of which Al Arabiya is a part.

The Saudi Sports Company (SSC) is due to air some of the Kingdom’s biggest competitions in 2021/22 including the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pro League, the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

It will also broadcast regional and international tournaments including the AFC Asian Cup.

“This special agreement with SSC will provide a wealth of opportunities for businesses in the region to reach sports viewers better than ever before,” said MMS chairman Muhammad al-Khuraiji.

“The marketing and advertising sectors in the Kingdom and rest of the region are rapidly developing and advancing, and MMS’s offerings are in line with the most innovative broadcast and digital solutions in the market.”

An official spokesperson for the SSC welcomed the agreement and said that such partnerships will open “exceptional opportunities” for media companies and others to contribute to the development of television production of sports content plus access to satellite broadcasting rights for upcoming global sports events.

