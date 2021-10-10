Dubai announces portfolio of projects worth $6.8 billion

The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than $6.81 billion (25 billion dirhams).

The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth $6.15 billion (22.58 billion dirhams), 14 road and transport projects worth $650 million (2.39 billion dirhams) and eight projects in health and safety at $143.2 million (526 million dirhams).

#Dubai Government announces portfolio of public-private joint projects worth AED 25 billion during the 1st Dubai International PPP Conference organize by the Department of Finance under the umbrella of Expo 2020 Dubai. pic.twitter.com/TM1VQKDjuy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 10, 2021

“Dubai Government announces portfolio of public-private joint projects worth AED 25 billion during the 1st Dubai International PPP Conference organize by the Department of Finance under the umbrella of Expo 2020 Dubai,” the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a tweet.

