Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala unit acquires a US franchisee of Taco Bell

A unit owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company has acquired one of the biggest franchisees of Taco Bell Corp in the US, according to a statement on Thursday.

Mubadala Capital, an asset management subsidiary, bought K-MAC from Lee Equity Partners Opportunity Fund, the unit said in the statement.

K-MAC operates over 300 Taco Bell restaurants, mostly in the midwestern and southern US, it said.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs advised Mubadala Capital, while Bank of America and North Point advised the seller.

