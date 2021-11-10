.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai Holding weighing IPO of TECOM Group: Sources

  • Font
An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP).
An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP).

Dubai Holding weighing IPO of TECOM Group: Sources

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is weighing an initial public offering of business park operator TECOM Group, three sources told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs and Swiss bank UBS are close to securing a mandate for roles on the public share sale, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

TECOM and Dubai Holding did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Read more:

Saudi Tadawul Group to offer 30 pct of company’s capital in IPO

Volvo shares soar after company’s IPO

Abu Dhabi launches $1.4 bln IPO fund to boost stock market

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival
‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa ‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More