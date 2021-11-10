The UAE aims to have 20 unicorns by 2031: Official

The United Arab Emirates aims to become home to 20 so-called unicorns by 2031, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ahmad al-Falasi, told a conference in Dubai.

A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at more than $1 billion.

