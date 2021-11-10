.
The UAE aims to have 20 unicorns by 2031: Official

File photo of the Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). (Supplied)
File photo of the Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). (Supplied)

The UAE aims to have 20 unicorns by 2031: Official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates aims to become home to 20 so-called unicorns by 2031, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ahmad al-Falasi, told a conference in Dubai.

A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at more than $1 billion.

