London stocks climb as omicron fears fade

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo. (Reuters)
Vials labelled “Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

UK shares rose on Thursday as markets globally rallied after two research studies showed omicron was less severe compared with the delta coronavirus variant, lifting investor sentiment.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent, extending its two-day rally, while the domestically focused mid-cap index added 0.6 percent with airline stocks Wizz Air and EasyJet leading gains.

Energy and mining stocks added 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, tracking a rise in commodity prices on easing concerns about omicron and upbeat U.S. economic data.

Drug maker AstraZeneca inched up 0.3 percent after saying its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the omicron coronavirus variant following a third dose.

Two separate studies in South Africa and London on Wednesday suggested the risk of hospitalization from the omicron variant was much less compared with the Delta variant.

