Saudi Arabia agrees deal with GSK to develop healthcare sector: Twitter

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment signed an agreement with GSK on Monday to boost the Kingdom’s healthcare and life sciences sector, it revealed on Twitter.

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two parties aims to localize manufacturing, transfer knowledge and technology, and set up research collaborations with the Kingdom’s healthcare experts, the ministry said.

