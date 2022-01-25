Saudi Arabia agrees deal with GSK to develop healthcare sector: Twitter
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment signed an agreement with GSK on Monday to boost the Kingdom’s healthcare and life sciences sector, it revealed on Twitter.
A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two parties aims to localize manufacturing, transfer knowledge and technology, and set up research collaborations with the Kingdom’s healthcare experts, the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia sees slight increase with 4,838 new COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement
Lucid to build Saudi Arabia electric vehicle factory by 2026: Chairman
