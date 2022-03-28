Twitter, MBC expand partnership to include exclusive content

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions (MMS) – the commercial arm of MBC Group – expanded their partnership to bring more MBC content to the social media platform including popular shows, exclusives and behind the scenes content, the two parties said in a statement released on Monday.

The expanded opportunity, according to the statement, is expected to unlock new opportunities for brands and advertisers to sponsor top MBC Ramadan shows, whilst building excitement about more Ramadan series that are to come.

MBC will also be producing Twitter-only premium content to complement their television strategy with exclusive content that perfectly resonates with Twitter audiences and MBC TV viewers.

“At Twitter, we strive to provide brands, advertisers, and audiences with new and enriching experiences when it comes to the content they are leveraging and seeing on the platform,” said Kinga Ibrahim, Director of Global Content Partnerships in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Twitter.

“Through the growth of our relationship with MBC, and the newly launched partnership with MBC Media Solutions, we look forward to strengthening the on-platform experience, with exclusive content that appeals across audiences,” she added.

With a 13 percent year-on-year increase in average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) recorded in 2021, Twitter amplify connects brands with audiences at a time when they are most receptive.

Data shows that video advertisements save more than 50 percent on cost-per-engagement, while insights from marketing insight firm Hall & Partners revealed that 71 percent of people in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates watch videos on Twitter several times a week.

According to the social media platform’s internal data, Twitter continues to see growth in video on the platform with over two billion views globally recorded on Twitter per day, accounting for a 67 percent year-on-year growth.

The new terms of the partnership also include the introduction of Amplify Sponsorship opportunities for brands and advertisers who were previously able to leverage Amplify Pre-Roll opportunities with MBC, offering brands and premium content publishers the ability to connect with cultural moments and reach wide-ranging audiences.

“As the leader of Arabic entertainment, MBC Group’s content is consumed by millions daily. Our cross-platform channels offer a wide range of content suitable for all kinds of audiences across the region; these shows and programs are constantly discussed, debated and praised on Twitter,” said Moussa Abdo, who leads on digital partnerships across MMS, adding that the renewal of the partnership made “perfect sense” because it offers advertising partners the opportunity to “extend their brand association with our content from our screens onto Twitter.”

