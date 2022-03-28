UAE attracted $20.7 billion in foreign direct investment in 2021: Economy minister

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United Arab Emirates rose to $20.7 billion in 2021, up 4 percent from 2020, the Minister of Economy told Sky News on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2021, the value of FDI inflows to the UAE increased in 2020 as well, by $2.01 billion (AED 7.38 billion), accounting for an 11.24 percent growth.

Last year’s report also found that the Guld country’s total FDI inflows amounted to around $19.8 billion (AED 73.04 billion), compared to $17.87 billion the year before.

The UAE advanced nine ranks and became the 15th globally in 2020 and first in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the Ministry of Economy’s website.

With Reuters

Read more:

In pictures: World leaders, celebrities, public figures who visited Expo 2020 Dubai

US, Middle East allies show unity during meet in Israel amid Iran worries

Twitter, MBC expand partnership to include exclusive content