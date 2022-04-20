Saudi fintech firm FOODICS raises $170 mln from investors

FOODICS, a cloud-based technology firm serving restaurants in the Middle East, has raised $170 million from investors led by tech investor Prosus and Sanabil Investments, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, it said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The series ‘C’ funding would support regional and international expansion by FOODICS, including its merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy to increase market penetration, it said.
Other investors included Sequoia Capital India, while existing investors included STV and Endeavor Catalyst.
The Saudi Arabia-licensed fintech firm operates a payments platform, serving a range of sites from dine-in restaurants and cafes, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 2.8 percent amid record-high oil prices: IMF
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank hires banks for 5-year dollar sukuk
‘Wings of Vision 2030’: SAUDIA airline carried over 5 mln guests in 2022 so far
-
Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 2.8 percent amid record-high oil prices: IMFThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2022 forecast for Saudi Arabia, suggesting that the Kingdom’s economy is set to grow by more than two ... Economy
-
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank hires banks for 5-year dollar sukukThe Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired a group of banks to arrange the sale of five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, ... Economy
-
‘Wings of Vision 2030’: SAUDIA airline carried over 5 mln guests in 2022 so farSaudi Arabia’s national airline SAUDIA, carried 5.1 million guests in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 75 percent increase in travelers ... Aviation & Transport