Gold shots are pictured at an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) factory for Japanese jewellery brand Ginza Tanaka, in the Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo September 14, 2009. (Reuters)

Jordan signs MoU with Turkey’s Solvest to explore gold: Ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Solvest to explore gold in the Kingdom, according to the energy ministry.

