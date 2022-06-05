Saudi Arabia’s SAGO awards SALIC contract to supply 240,000 tonnes of foreign wheat
Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Sunday it had awarded Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC) a contract to supply 240,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad to be delivered to the kingdom between August and October 2022.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The awarded cargo represents the first batch of Sago’s purchases from Saudis who have invested in agricultural assets abroad, and is equivalent to 20 percent of the total amount allocated to those investors, SAGO governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.
Sago did not specify the origin of the wheat that will be supplied by SALIC and if any is coming from Ukraine. In its previous wheat deliveries to the Kingdom in late 2021, SALIC said it sourced the supplies from its external investments in Australia, Ukraine and Canada.
SALIC, owned by the Public Investment Fund, was formed in 2011 to secure food supplies for the desert kingdom through mass production and foreign investments.
Read more:
SAGO has bought 89,290 tons of wheat from Saudi farmers
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports
Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 tons of wheat from Americas, Europe, and Australia
-
SAGO has bought 89,290 tons of wheat from Saudi farmersSaudi Arabia’s state grains buyer (SAGO) procured 89,290 ton of wheat from local farmers so far, it said in a statement on Monday.Read more: US urges ... Economy
-
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exportsThe United States hopes India will reverse its ban on wheat exports, Washington’s top diplomat to the United Nations said Monday, warning the move ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 tons of wheat from Americas, Europe, and AustraliaSaudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has agreed to buy 625,000 tons of wheat in an international tender, ... Economy