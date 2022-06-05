Saudi Arabia’s SAGO awards SALIC contract to supply 240,000 tonnes of foreign wheat

Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said on Sunday it had awarded Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC) a contract to supply 240,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad to be delivered to the kingdom between August and October 2022.

The awarded cargo represents the first batch of Sago’s purchases from Saudis who have invested in agricultural assets abroad, and is equivalent to 20 percent of the total amount allocated to those investors, SAGO governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

Sago did not specify the origin of the wheat that will be supplied by SALIC and if any is coming from Ukraine. In its previous wheat deliveries to the Kingdom in late 2021, SALIC said it sourced the supplies from its external investments in Australia, Ukraine and Canada.

SALIC, owned by the Public Investment Fund, was formed in 2011 to secure food supplies for the desert kingdom through mass production and foreign investments.

