Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding buys stake in UK’s M&G Plc

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding announced on Thursday an investment of $269 million (1.01 billion Saudi riyal) in UK- listed global insurance and asset management firm M&G Plc.

The company mostly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said the investment in M&G Plc, which has more than $370 billion in assets under management, was aligned with its strategy of investing in global market leaders.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, took a 16.87 percent stake in Kingdom Holding in May

