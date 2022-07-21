.
Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, May 6, 2013. A potential split-up of the operations of U.S. bank Citigroup Inc is now completely dead, Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the bank's largest individual shareholder said in an interview on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: BUSINESS)
File photo of Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, majority owner of Kingdom Holding Company. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding buys stake in UK’s M&G Plc

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding announced on Thursday an investment of $269 million (1.01 billion Saudi riyal) in UK- listed global insurance and asset management firm M&G Plc.

The company mostly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said the investment in M&G Plc, which has more than $370 billion in assets under management, was aligned with its strategy of investing in global market leaders.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, took a 16.87 percent stake in Kingdom Holding in May

