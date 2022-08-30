Greek House Davos 2023 to be inaugurated ahead of next WEF annual meeting

The Greek House will officially inaugurate Greek House Davos 2023 (GHD 2023) where an agenda will be set ahead of the next World Economic Forum annual meeting.

The inauguration will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens, Greece on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

The event will be held under the theme of “Promoting Deeper Regional Cooperation in Times of Global Crisis” and will see the participation of significant regional and global figures from the political and business world as well as high-ranking officials from international organizations.

With the global economic crisis and Europe still dealing with the challenges and consequences of Ukraine war, “the bet of the next day is sustainable development,” the organization said in a press statement. “The war will hopefully end, Ukraine will get back on its feet, and Europe, both at government and business level, will have to be ready for the next step.”

The Greek House expects GHD 2023 “to set the tone for the course that the business world of the region will follow.”



Among other international speakers, the Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will be attend the inauguration. Umerov is the Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Council of Europe.

“As President Zelenskyy’s man for tough missions, Umerov is actively involved in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and recently played a key role in reaching the UN-brokered grain export agreement between the two countries,” the organization said.



Meanwhile, Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, Co-Chair of the Three Seas Initiative at Atlantic Council, former US Ambassador to Poland is expected to share her in-depth experience in promoting multilateral dialogue as a key for the enhancement of peace, stability and security.



The Greek House is setting the agenda of the international dialogue ahead of the WEF which will be next held in January 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

“In these turbulent times of multiple global crises and in an environment of geopolitical tensions, health, energy and food emergencies, it is more evident than ever that multilateral cooperation and regional and global synergies are the key to peace and security, but also sustainable development and economic growth,” the Greek House said.