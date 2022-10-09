Saudi Ports Authority signs $170 mln contracts to develop Jeddah Islamic Port
Saudi Arabia’s ports authority has inked two contracts worth more than $170 million (640 million riyals) to deepen existing wharfs and establish new ones at Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
