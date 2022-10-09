Theme
Located at Jeddah Islamic Port, Red Sea Gateway Terminal Limited was established in 2006 as Saudi Arabia’s first private sector Build-Operate-Transfer project and commenced operation in 2009. (Supplied)
File photo of Jeddah Islamic Port. (Supplied)

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170 mln contracts to develop Jeddah Islamic Port

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabia’s ports authority has inked two contracts worth more than $170 million (640 million riyals) to deepen existing wharfs and establish new ones at Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

