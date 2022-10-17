Amazon opens new corporate office in Riyadh

Amazon officially opened a new office in the Riyadh Front district in the Saudi capital on Monday

The new premises will house employees from the company’s e-commerce, payments services, internet services, advertising, and smart devices divisions.

The company has now recruited more than 1,400 staff in Saudi Arabia since launching in the Kingdom in 2020.

Along with opening the new office, the e-commerce giant is also working to launch a new initiative to train local talent, with details of the scheme due to be released later in the year.

“At Amazon, we talk about hiring builders who will help us invent and innovate on behalf of our customers…” said Abdo Chlala, Director of Amazon GCC in a statement.

“With our new office, we look forward to welcoming not only our existing builders, but attracting and developing new talent through our upcoming talent program.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), also commented to say the company was “pleased” to serve customers in the Kingdom and help to support its social and economic growth.

Amazon has had a presence in the Kingdom since 2017 when it acquired souq.com.

It officially launched in June of 2020 when user information on souq.com was transferred to Amazon.sa.

Amazon Prime was launched in Saudi Arabia in January 2021, offering same-day delivery in Riyadh and Jeddah.

It is also introducing, for the first time, the Alexa virtual assistant with an Arabic option in the Khaleeji (Gulf) dialect.

In March, Amazon also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA) and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority to support SMEs across the country.

