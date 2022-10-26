FII conference in Riyadh enters its second day

The sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh entered its second day on Wednesday.

The three-day conference has attracted more than 7,000 delegates including business leaders, heads of state, and influential thinkers.

Some highlights from Wednesday’s program include: A panel on the future of global energy featuring Aramco CEO Amin Nasser (11.35 a.m. Riyadh time), a discussion on resilient global supply chains featuring Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih (12 p.m.), and a talk on long-term investing featuring Abdulrahman al-Fageeh, acting CEO of SABIC (1.35 p.m.).

Other notable speakers include Jack Selby, Managing Director of Thiel Capital; Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties; Fahd Hammidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority; and John Pagano, CEO of the Red Sea Development Company.

Nicknamed ‘Davos in the Desert,’ the FII is intended to attract foreign capital to Saudi Arabia as the country transitions away from its oil-based economy.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme of ‘Investing In Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.’

It is intended to focus on the new and unfolding dynamics of global power as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FII was held for the first time in 2017. The inaugural event saw more than $50 billion worth of agreements made, according to the organizers.

It has since grown in scope, with more delegates and speakers attending each year.

