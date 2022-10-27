Third and final day of ‘Davos in the Desert’ FII summit kicks off in Riyadh

The third and final day of the so-called ‘Davos in the Desert’ Future Investment Initiative summit kicked off in Riyadh on Thursday morning.

The three-day conference has attracted more than 7,000 delegates including business leaders, heads of state, and influential thinkers.

Some notable speakers from Thursday’s program include Saad bin Abdulaziz al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank Group; Eric Lalo, Managing Director of Rothschild and Company; Prince Khaled Bin Al-Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures; Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO, Tadawul Group; Peter H. Diamandis, Board Member, Future Investment Initiative Institute; Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Saudi Arabia; Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority; and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, Minister of Sports, Saudi Arabia.

Nicknamed ‘Davos in the Desert,’ the FII is intended to attract foreign capital to Saudi Arabia as the country transitions away from its oil-based economy.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme of ‘Investing In Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.’

The summit intends to focus on the new and unfolding dynamics of global power as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FII was held for the first time in 2017. The inaugural event saw more than $50 billion worth of agreements made, according to the organizers.

It has since grown in scope, with more delegates and speakers attending each year.

