Jordan air force agrees to buy 10 helicopters from US manufacturer

Jordan’s air force has agreed to purchase ten light helicopters from US manufacturer Bell Aircraft, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) will use the Bell 505s to train new pilots at its King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan.

The agreement was announced during the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Aqaba, Jordan on Tuesday afternoon.

“We look forward to adding the Bell 505 aircraft to our fleet and providing our pilots with one of the best possible aircraft for their training,” RJAF Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad F. Hiyasat said in a statement to Al Arabiya English.

“The addition of 10 new aircraft will enable us to further expand our operations in the country, in turn increasing the capabilities of the Royal Jordanian Air Force.”

As well as the ten Bell 505 helicopters, the contract includes the delivery of the aircraft with a flight training device.

“The Bell 505 will serve alongside the men and women of the Air Force by playing a critical role in ensuring the operational readiness of its cadets,” added Sameer Rehman, Bell’s managing director for Africa and the Middle East.

The Bell 505 is a five-seat helicopter that first went on sale in 2017. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company has since sold more than 500 units.

SOFEX is a major defense exhibition that has been held in Jordan annually since 2001.

It attracts delegations from more than 100 countries and includes more than 13 international pavilions.

This year’s event runs from Tuesday, November 1 to Thursday, November 3.

