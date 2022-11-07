Tarjama acquires subtitling, dubbing provider Screens to expand scope of offerings

The Middle East’s leading language technology and service provider Tarjama acquired Screens, the region’s biggest subtitling and dubbing company in a strategic move to expand its scope of offerings to include new vital media services.

The acquisition comes as part of the company push to break’s into new markets with a new set of offerings, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“With this significant acquisition, Tarjama adds a new game-changer vertical in its scope of services. Subtitling and dubbing services will always be in great demand in our region, with the growing need for Arabic content that has a diversity of more than 20 dialects,” said Tarjama’s founder Nour al-Hassan.

“With prospects for growth and success in the media industry in the MENA region and beyond, we are confident and excited for this new chapter,” she added.

Screens was founded in Lebanon in 1991 and has since evolved into the subtitling and dubbing powerhouse it is today, working with major film industry players in the region and around the world.

“Screens has been a major player in the development of the localization industry in the Levant and led the way in setting up the language adaptation guidelines which media companies still work with today,” said the company’s founder Joseph Akiki.

Screens currently supports more than 40 language pairs and dialects and is a leader in live and semi-live localizations. In addition, the company recently expanded its operations into Europe and North America through its Paris and Montreal offices.

Tarjama has set out a strategy to meet its ambitious vision for 2025 that includes the continued development of its suite of language AI-powered products and the launch of five new locations that will expand its presence to 11 locations by the end of 2025.

The upcoming addition of Screens will help the company achieve a significant part of this vision as it will pave the way for Tarjama’s substantial growth in the media space.

In November 2021, Tarjama received an investment from Amethis, a leading private equity firm in Africa and the MENA region.

“This transaction brings together two high-quality and complementary businesses in the attractive regional localization sector. It is a meaningful first step in Tarjama’s ambitious inorganic expansion strategy,” said Toufic Khoueiry, Partner at Amethis.

