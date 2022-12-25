Fertilizer producer Fertiglobe refinances $900-mln loan
Abu Dhabi-listed fertilizer maker Fertiglobe, which counts state oil company ADNOC and OCI as major shareholders, has refinanced a $900-million bridge loan, originally due in 2024.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The $900-million facility has been refinanced with new three-year $300 million and five-year $600 million term facilities at margins of 150 basis points and 175 bps respectively, a company statement, released over the weekend, said.
Fertiglobe has also increased the size of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) to $600 million, from $300 million, at a reduced margin of 140 bps from 175 bps previously. The maturity of the RCF has been extended to 2027, from 2026. The company has not yet drawn from this RCF.
The above moves have pushed Fertiglobe’s average debt maturity to 4.3 years from 1.3 years, boosting liquidity and cashflow, and will allow the company to pursue growth opportunities, the statement said.
Fertiglobe is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa region with a production capacity of 6.7 million tons of urea and merchant ammonia produced in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria.
It raised $795 million from an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange last year.
Read more:
Borouge soars in debut after staging Abu Dhabi’s biggest IPO
UAE joins global partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the economy
Japan and UAE strengthen bilateral ties, boost cooperation in various sectors
-
Borouge soars in debut after staging Abu Dhabi’s biggest IPOBorouge, a chemicals joint venture between the United Arab Emirates’ main oil company and Borealis AG, surged in its trading debut after raising $2 ... Financial Markets
-
UAE joins global partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the economyThe UAE has joined the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), according to an announcement on Tuesday by the ... Energy
-
Japan and UAE strengthen bilateral ties, boost cooperation in various sectorsThe United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, and senior Japanese government officials and ... Business