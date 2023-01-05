Vice Media Group to open new Riyadh headquarters

Vice, known for its edgy journalism targeting a young demographic, has announced it will open a new regional headquarters in Riyadh.

It will be located in the JAX cultural district and will be officially opened next month, the company said in a statement.

The company already has a presence in Riyadh, after announcing the opening of a small office in the JAX district in 2017.

Vice, which lists MBC (Al Arabiya’s parent company) as one of its partners, is looking to develop relationships with its other partners in the Kingdom including the Ministry of Culture, Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), NEOM, and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

“Our enhanced operations in the Kingdom is truly a testament to our continued drive and focus to contribute, and be a part of the country’s dynamic youth culture,” said Vice managing director MEA Tarek Khalil in a statement.

“As part of our commitment to the market, we will also be hiring Saudi nationals to join our dynamic and thriving team. ”

Vice global chief marketing officer Nadja Bellan-White added: “We’re excited to be expanding our commitment to youth culture around the world with our new regional headquarters in the thriving JAX District.”

