India gem, jewelry exports up by more than 8 pct after CEPA with UAE
India’s gem and jewelry exports have seen an increase of 8.26 percent in the current financial year, thanks in part to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Monday.
The CEPA was operationalized in May 2022 and has helped boost exports in the crucial last quarter of the fiscal year, which ends on 31st March. According to Vipul Shah, Chairman of the Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in India, the target for the year is $45.7 billion.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In addition to the CEPA with the UAE, India has also operationalized a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Australia, and two more FTAs are expected to be implemented this year.
The GJEPC, established by India’s Department of Commerce, is currently hosting the India International Jewelry Show and the India Gem and Jewelry Machinery Expo in Mumbai. Business delegations from the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia are attending the events, with the latter marking the first time a Saudi Arabian delegation has participated in a GJEPC exhibition.
The Indian government has taken several steps to support the gem and jewelry industry, including the implementation of a simplified regulatory framework for exports through e-commerce, reduced duties for the import of diamonds, a new gold monetization policy, and hallmarking norms.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting exports at the event, stating that his ministry has taken “several steps such as the implementation of the simplified regulatory framework for gems and jewelry exports through e-commerce, reduction of duties for imports of diamonds, a new gold monetization policy and hallmarking norms.”
Read more:
India to host virtual summit of about 120 developing countries in January
Indian diamond tycoon Jatin Mehta fights to unfreeze fortune after fraud claims
UAE, India FMs discuss food security, trade growth from CEPA during New Delhi visit
-
India’s Tata Group pulls jewellry ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after backlashA subsidiary of India’s tea-to-telecoms Tata Group has withdrawn a jewellry advertisement featuring a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating a baby shower, ... Advertising & PR
-
India seizes $180 mln in jewels from fugitive diamond merchant held in LondonIndian authorities have seized diamonds, pearls and silver jewelry worth millions of dollars as part of an investigation of a fugitive diamond ... World News
-
Foreign investors want more of India, says Goldman Sach’s SenguptaForeign investors are showing increased interest in India, as Asia’s third-largest economy ramps up its manufacturing capacity and improves ... Economy
-
UAE, India FMs discuss food security, trade growth from CEPA during New Delhi visitUAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed energy, food security and the growth of bilateral trade after the recent CEPA agreement with ... Gulf