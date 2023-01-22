Egypt signs $1.5 bln financing agreement with ITFC: Report

Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to fund its trade needs, including for importing energy products and essential commodities, CNBC Arabia wrote on Twitter, citing the ITFC’s chief executive officer.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Last year Egypt signed a similar agreement, also worth $1.5 billion, with the corporation, which is headquartered in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and often funds Egypt’s commodities imports, including grains and petroleum.

Read more:

Egypt to roll out program for cheaper bread prices as inflation worsens

Egypt’s currency drop barely closes gap with black market rate

Egypt’s devaluation ushers in volatility as pound plumbs new low