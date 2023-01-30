Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. (Reuters)
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short-seller attack

Reuters, New Delhi 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Shares in India’s Adani Enterprises rose as much as 9.5 percent on Monday but those of several other group companies plunged for the third straight day, extending their losses after a US short-seller’s report that criticized the group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Adani has locked horns with US-based Hindenburg Research and on Sunday rebutted its report that flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani said it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

The report led to a $48 billion wipe-out in seven listed companies of the Adani group last week.

Hindenburg, in response, said Adani’s “response largely confirmed our findings and ignored our key questions.”

On Monday, Adani Enterprises was trading at 2,962 rupees in early trade, paring some of its initial gains, as its critical $2.5 billion secondary share sale entered its second day.

That’s below the price band for the share sale - Adani has set a floor price of 3,112 rupees per share and a cap of 3,276 rupees. On Friday, the first day of the offer, the issue was subscribed 1 percent amid a broader fall in shares.

Other Adani stocks remained under pressure. Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy all fell more than 15 percent each.

Read more:

Adani denies report bankers mulling delay on its $2.5 bln flagship share sale

Adani Group says Hindenburg report is ‘bogus,’ Bill Ackman calls it ‘highly credible’

Shares in India’s Adani drop again after fraud claims

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size