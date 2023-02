The European Union’s (EU) Council will ban TikTok on staff phones, said an EU official on Thursday.

The move comes after the European Commission had earlier banned Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from its employees’ corporate phones for cybersecurity reasons.

