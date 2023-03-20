UK Space Agency invests $3.5mln in Rolls-Royce nuclear power for future Moon base

Rolls-Royce has received £2.9 million ($3.5 million) in funding from the UK Space Agency to support the development of nuclear power technology for a future Moon base for astronauts.

The funding will be used to develop a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor, with an aim to have it ready to send to the Moon by 2029, the space agency said in a statement on Monday.

The funding provided to Rolls-Royce is for the Micro-Reactor program to create a nuclear modular reactor that can provide the necessary power for humans to live and work on the Moon, supporting systems for communication, life-support, and science experiments.

According to Rolls-Royce, a nuclear micro-reactor is relatively small and lightweight compared to other power systems and could enable continuous power regardless of location, available sunlight, and other environmental conditions.

The Micro-Reactor program will focus on the fuel used to generate heat, the method of heat transfer, and technology to convert that heat into electricity.

“Space exploration is the ultimate laboratory for so many of the transformational technologies we need on Earth: from materials to robotics, nutrition, cleantech and much more,” said Minister of State at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman.

“As we prepare to see humans return to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, we are backing exciting research like this lunar modular reactor with Rolls-Royce to pioneer new power sources for a lunar base.

“Partnerships like this, between British industry, the UK Space Agency and government are helping to create jobs across our £16 billion Space Tech sector and help ensure the UK continues to be a major force in frontier science. Nuclear space power is anticipated to create new skilled jobs across the UK to support the burgeoning UK space economy. Rolls-Royce plan to have a reactor ready to send to the Moon by 2029,” he added.

The potential applications of the technology are wide-ranging and could support commercial and defense use cases in addition to those in space.

The aim is to create a world-leading power and propulsion capability for multiple markets and operator needs, alongside a clean, green and long-term power source.



The funding will bring Rolls-Royce “further down the road in making the Micro-Reactor a reality,” said the British company’s Director of Future Programmes Abi Clayton, adding that the technology will bring “immense benefits for both space and Earth” by delivering “the capability to support commercial and defense use cases alongside providing a solution to decarbonize industry and provide clean, safe and reliable energy.”

“Developing space nuclear power offers a unique chance to support innovative technologies and grow our nuclear, science and space engineering skills bas,” said UK Space Agency chief Dr. Paul Bate.

“This innovative research by Rolls-Royce could lay the groundwork for powering continuous human presence on the Moon, while enhancing the wider UK space sector, creating jobs and generating further investment.”

Rolls-Royce will work alongside a variety of collaborators including the University of Oxford, University of Bangor, University of Brighton, University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and Nuclear AMRC to strengthen its knowledge of the complex systems.

