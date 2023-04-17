Abu Dhabi’s G42, fund Mubadala combine healthcare assets

Emirati intelligence firm G42 and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company have combined their healthcare assets into a new company named M42, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

M42, to be led by group chief executive and managing director Hasan Jasem al-Nowais, will own a large portfolio which includes Imperial College London Diabetes center, Danat al-Emarat, and HealthPoint Hospital.

M42 will also look at “opportunities for global expansion and partnerships with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and healthtech leaders to bring high-quality care to communities around the world,” the statement said.

