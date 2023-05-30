Creator of world’s largest floating waterpark in Jeddah plans Saudi expansion

The company behind the world’s largest floating waterpark – Pure Beach in Jeddah – plans to expand in the ‘El Dorado’ that is Saudi Arabia, its MENA Vice President told Al Arabiya English.

Wibit is working on several new projects on the country’s west coast, Mawlid Benmansour said at the sidelines of the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo in Riyadh on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia is the ‘El Dorado’ right now…” he said. “We are just at the beginning of something and we are looking forward to expanding in Saudi.”

“Having, not just the big parks, but we want to be part of the ecosystem. That means having small parks, big parks, medium parks. We don’t just want to have the biggest, the tallest.”

Pure beach was opened in August 2020 and inaugurated by Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb, who tried out the family-friendly facility.

Despite its massive size, with the inflatable obstacle course spelling out ‘Saudi Arabia’ in 32-meter tall lettering, the park was built in only three weeks.

It stretches out along nearly 200 meters of the coastline near the King Abdulla Economic City.

Wibit, which was founded 27 years ago, is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, and operates in more than 100 countries.

The company was in Riyadh for the SEA Expo – a major entertainment exhibition that included more than 350 exhibitors and ran for three days.

