Oman to establish two free zones in Khazaen economic city
Oman is to establish two economic free zones in Khazaen economic city at the Al Batinah South Governorate, the state news agency said on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The new economic city will be supervised by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, the agency added.
Read more:
Bank wants Africans buying from each other, with their own money
Sharjah’s research park powers up the gaming industry
Iran’s foreign minister in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour
-
Bank wants Africans buying from each other, with their own moneyA pan-African payment system that would allow African nations to trade among themselves, using their own currencies, is gaining momentum.For the ... Banking & Finance
-
Sharjah’s research park powers up the gaming industrySharjah, known for its commitment to innovation and technology, is witnessing the rapid growth of a thriving coding, gaming, and Digitization ... Gulf
-
Iran’s foreign minister in Oman on second leg of Gulf tourIran’s top diplomat arrived Wednesday in Oman where he is to meet senior officials, a day after discussing his country’s nuclear program with his ... Middle East