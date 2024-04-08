Egypt’s inflation rate slows down to 33.3 percent in March

2 min read

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate slowed to a lower-than-expected 33.3 percent in March from 35.7 percent in February, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.



Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.0 percent in March, down from 11.4 percent in February.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



A poll of 12 analysts had expected annual inflation to climb to a median 36.3 percent as prices adjusted to a currency devaluation as well as an interest rate hike in early March and an increase in fuel prices two weeks later.



The central bank on March 6 allowed the Egyptian pound to fall to about 50 to the dollar from 30.85, where it had been fixed for the past 12 months. It has since strengthened to 47.60 per dollar.



The government raised prices on a wide range of fuel products on March 22 as it pressed ahead with a commitment made to the International Monetary Fund more than a year earlier to allow most domestic prices to rise to international levels.



Inflation has been elevated for the past year, driven largely by rapid growth in the money supply. Annual inflation reached a historic high of 38.0 percent in September.



Food prices edged up by a monthly 0.7 percent in March after having jumped by 15.9 percent in February. On an annual basis, food prices rose by 45 percent in the year to March.

Read more:

IMF ties Egypt’s $8 billion program to currency market reform

EU to provide Egypt with 8.06 billion dollars over three years, senior official says

A rollercoaster tale in Egypt: Soaring rates, currency floatation, and IMF boost