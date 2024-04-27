Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi’s Aramco, China’s Rongsheng exploring joint venture in petrochemicals

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Saudi oil giant Aramco is exploring the formation of a joint venture in the Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF) with Chinese partner Rongsheng Petrochemicals, Aramco said in a statement on Saturday.

Aramco recently signed a cooperation framework agreement that envisions Rongsheng’s potential acquisition of a 50 percent stake in SASREF, it added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The agreement also lays the groundwork for the development of a liquids-to-chemicals expansion project at SASREF, in addition to Aramco’s potential acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Rongsheng affiliate Ningbo Zhongjin (ZJPC),” Aramco said.

Aramco acquired a 10 percent interest in Rongsheng in July 2023 through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company BV, based in the Netherlands.

Rongsheng in turn owns a 100 percent equity interest in ZJPC, which operates an aromatics production complex and has an interest in a joint venture that produces purified terephthalic acid.

Read more:

BlackRock, KKR sell ADNOC oil pipeline stake to Abu Dhabi-based Lunate

OPEC says oil needs close monitoring amid robust summer demand

Abu Dhabi-based Taqa in talks to buy 41 pct stake in Spain’ Naturgy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size