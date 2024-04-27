Saudi’s Aramco, China’s Rongsheng exploring joint venture in petrochemicals

Saudi oil giant Aramco is exploring the formation of a joint venture in the Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF) with Chinese partner Rongsheng Petrochemicals, Aramco said in a statement on Saturday.
Aramco recently signed a cooperation framework agreement that envisions Rongsheng’s potential acquisition of a 50 percent stake in SASREF, it added.
“The agreement also lays the groundwork for the development of a liquids-to-chemicals expansion project at SASREF, in addition to Aramco’s potential acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Rongsheng affiliate Ningbo Zhongjin (ZJPC),” Aramco said.
Aramco acquired a 10 percent interest in Rongsheng in July 2023 through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company BV, based in the Netherlands.
Rongsheng in turn owns a 100 percent equity interest in ZJPC, which operates an aromatics production complex and has an interest in a joint venture that produces purified terephthalic acid.
