Dyson to axe around 1,000 jobs in Britain

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson will cut about 1,000 jobs in Britain as part of a global restructuring.



The company, founded by James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless cleaner, employs 3,500 people in Britain, including at its R&D center in Malmesbury, west England.

Chief Executive Hanno Kirner said on Tuesday: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future. As such, we are proposing changes to our organization, which may result in redundancies.



“Dyson operates in increasingly fierce and competitive global markets, in which the pace of innovation and change is only accelerating. We know we always need to be entrepreneurial and agile – principles that are not new to Dyson.”

