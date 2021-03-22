.
.
.
.
Language

EgyptAir CEO says company to seek up to $447 mln in state support

A passenger reads a newspaper at a departure hall of London's Heathrow terminal as an EgyptAir plane taxis on the tarmac of the airport May 20, 2016. REUTERs
A passenger reads a newspaper at a departure hall of London's Heathrow terminal as an EgyptAir plane taxis on the tarmac of the airport May 20, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

EgyptAir CEO says company to seek up to $447 mln in state support

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Published: Updated:

EgyptAir will seek 5 billion to 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($318 million - $447 million) in government support this year to help to pay for salaries, foreign loans and aircraft rental fees, its chief executive said on Monday.

Governments around the world have stepped in over the past year to help airlines hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing travel restrictions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are dealing with it and we are trying to keep surviving, and this is with the support of our government so we can still continue our operation,” CEO Roshdy Zakaria told reporters at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.

He said he was optimistic the government would continue to support the airline, one of oldest in the Middle East, and that it would be difficult to survive without such assistance.

EgyptAir received 5 billion pounds last year in a mix of government-backed loans and direct state assistance.

That had helped the flag carrier to continue paying salaries in full while avoiding layoffs, said Zakaria, who is also chairman of the airline.

Layoffs have been widespread throughout the industry over the past year as airlines have sought to preserve cash during the worst crisis the industry has faced.

Read more:

Air Arabia optimistic about summer travel demand: CEO

Egypt prepares to start move to ‘high-tech’ new capital, away from Cairo

Egypt’s central bank’s monetary panel keeps key interest rates on hold

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression
Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas
Arab Coalition strikes hit Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa Arab Coalition strikes hit Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa

Before you go

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Explore More