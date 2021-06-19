AirAsia chief says aviation industry could return to normal next year

AirAsia Group Bhd’s chief executive officer said the aviation industry could return to normal next year as international borders gradually reopened, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Tony Fernandes also called for better government policies to avoid disruptions when travel resumed, and decisions on what would be required to open up borders, including documents needed to travel.

“I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travel and some international flying,” he was quoted saying in a webinar.

Read more:

Newest Boeing 737 MAX to make first test flight

EU lawmakers endorse new virus travel pass, boosting summer travel hopes

Malaysia’s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service amid COVID-19