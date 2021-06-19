.
AirAsia chief says aviation industry could return to normal next year

An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport, February 14, 2011. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur 

Published: Updated:

AirAsia Group Bhd’s chief executive officer said the aviation industry could return to normal next year as international borders gradually reopened, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

Tony Fernandes also called for better government policies to avoid disruptions when travel resumed, and decisions on what would be required to open up borders, including documents needed to travel.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
“I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travel and some international flying,” he was quoted saying in a webinar.

