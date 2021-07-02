.
.
.
.
Language

B737 cargo plane makes emergency landing off Honolulu coast, crew rescued: FAA

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. Boeing Co plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs this year at its commercial airplane division, according to two people familiar with the matter, a move that could slash $1 billion in costs and help it battle for sales against European rival Airbus. Boeing on March 30, 2016 acknowledged plans to cut about 4,000 jobs in its commercial airplanes division by mid-year, and another 550 jobs in a unit that conducts flight and lab testing. REUTERS
The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago. (File photo: Reuters)
Aviation

B737 cargo plane makes emergency landing off Honolulu coast, crew rescued: FAA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Boeing Co 737 cargo aircraft with two people on board made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the US aviation safety regulator said.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shares of Boeing fell 2 percent.

“According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members.”

The plane was operated by Rhodes Express.

CNBC earlier reported that a Boeing 737 had come down in the water.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

Boeing’s 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More