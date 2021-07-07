.
Saudi Arabia signs agreement to establish regional headquarters for IATA

The agreement was signed by the leaderships of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and IATA. (SPA)
Aviation

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has co-signed a headquarters agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to establish its regional office in the Kingdom, according to a report published by the Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday by the President of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej, and Vice President of the IATA for the Africa and Middle East region, Kamel Hassan Al-Awadi.

“The signing of this agreement not only aligns with the Kingdom’s interest in supporting and promoting the role of regional and international civil aviation organizations, but also contributes to the Kingdom’s distinguished efforts to empower organizations based in the Kingdom through providing various forms of support to assist in their role of contributing to the development of the field of air transport,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The presence of the regional office of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the Kingdom will augment the provision of the necessary support for air transport companies within the Kingdom and the region through providing consultations and training courses, as well as providing the civil aviation industry in the Kingdom with data and information related to international air transport,” SPA added in its report.

