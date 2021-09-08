.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Boeing’s board face lawsuit from shareholders over two 737 MAX crashes

  • Font
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. (Reuters)
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Boeing’s board face lawsuit from shareholders over two 737 MAX crashes

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

Boeing’s board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal crashes that killed hundreds of people, a US judge has ruled.

The manufacturer’s 737 MAX was grounded for 20 months worldwide in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes -- the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia in 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The lengthy ruling stated that “the Board should have heeded but instead ignored” a “red flag” about the aircrafts’ safety systems, known as MCAS, following the first crash.

“The stockholders may pursue the Company’s oversight claim against the board,” Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn said Tuesday, dismissing two other claims.

Boeing told the BBC it would “consider next steps.”

The Delaware ruling noted the real victims of the crashes were the deceased and their loved ones, however, “corporate law recognizes another set of victims: Boeing as an enterprise, and its stockholders.”

Following the two crashes, the company has faced steep fines.

At the beginning of the year Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in fines and settle a criminal charge over claims they defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 MAX.

Then in May Boeing also agreed to pay a $17 million fine and improve its supply chain and production practices after installing unapproved equipment on hundreds of planes.

Boeing’s 373 MAX aircraft were only cleared to return to the skies in late 2020, and the firm has also suffered from the collapse of the travel industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boeing did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Read more: Boeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China to gain approval

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More