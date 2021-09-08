.
Etihad says July, with over 40pct seats filled, best month in over a year

Etihad CEO Tony Douglas responds to a question at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier Etihad said Monday it had partnered with Boeing Co. to launch what they say will be one of the world's most fuel-efficient long haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers. (AP)
File photo of Etihad CEO Tony Douglas responding to a question at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier Etihad said Monday it had partnered with Boeing Co. to launch what they say will be one of the world's most fuel-efficient long haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers. (AP)
Aviation

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Wednesday said there was cause for some optimism after July marked the airline's strongest month in about a year and a half.

The state-owned carrier filled just over 40 percent of its seats in July, CEO Tony Douglas said in an online interview with aviation consultancy CAPA, versus just 24.9 percent over the first six months of the year.

Douglas attributed the July passenger traffic increase to countries easing travel restrictions as more people in those nations were vaccinated against COVID-19.

That had given cause for optimism, he said, though he cautioned that the operating environment remained difficult.

“We need to be realistic in managing costs with an obsession to detail,” Douglas said, adding that he expected the corporate travel segment to remain suppressed for some time.

Etihad has operated flights over the peak summer season to holiday destinations like Mykonos in Greece and Malaga in Spain, places the airline did not typically fly to before the pandemic.

