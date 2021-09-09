.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK airline easyJet rejects takeover offer, to raise $1.7 bln

  • Font
EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren gestures as he talks to media at Gatwick Airport, Britain, June 15, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren gestures as he talks to media at Gatwick Airport, Britain. (File photo: Reuters)
Aviation

UK airline easyJet rejects takeover offer, to raise $1.7 bln

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British airline easyJet said it had rejected a takeover offer on Thursday and would raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to fund its pandemic recovery and expand operations.

The company said the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued the business. It said the potential bidder had since stated that it was no longer interested in a deal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

EasyJet said it would use the rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and also to take advantage of growth opportunities that arise from the expected recovery in Europe’s aviation market over the coming years.

It wants to steal market share from legacy carriers like British Airways-owner IAG, once a rumored suitor of easyJet, and Air France-KLM as they restructure their short-haul operations.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the capital raise would enable the airline to accelerate its post-COVID-19 recovery plan and position it to take advantage of strategic investment opportunities, such as expanding its presence at key airports by buying more landing slots.

“This capital increase will allow us to build on our fundamental operational strengths and network strategy for our customers as well as accelerate long-term value creation for our shareholders,” he said.

Under the rights issue, shareholders will be able to buy 31 new shares for every 47 existing shares at a price of 410 pence each, a 35.8 percent discount on the theoretical ex-rights price of 638 pence per share on Sept. 8, easyJet said.

The rights issue is underwritten by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Santander, and Societe Generale.

It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility.

Read more: Etihad says July, with over 40pct seats filled, best month in over a year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Historic defeat for Muslim Brotherhood in Morocco’s elections, PM fails to win seat Historic defeat for Muslim Brotherhood in Morocco’s elections, PM fails to win seat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More