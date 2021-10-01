.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India govt says no decision on state-run Air India sale after report cites Tata Sons

  • Font
Air India’s market share has fallen to about 13 per cent compared to 35 per cent just over a decade ago. (Supplied)
Air India, the national carrier has accumulated losses of over $9.53 billion, officials say. (File photo)
Aviation

India govt says no decision on state-run Air India sale after report cites Tata Sons

Reuters

Published: Updated:

India’s finance ministry said on Friday reports suggesting the government has picked a winning bid for the debt-laden state-run airline Air India were incorrect.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal from officials recommending salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India’s airline operator Spicejet Ltd.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


“Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect,” the ministry said in a tweet.

“Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken.”

Air India and Tata Sons declined to comment.

Earlier this month the finance ministry said it had received bids for the airline, but did not name the bidders.

A possible sale would come at a time the airline industry is trying to recover from the slump in travel caused by restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

This would also be seen as a relief to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline.

The winning bidder would win control of Air India’s 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas, including London’s Heathrow Airport.

It would also get 100 percent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 percent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.

The government loses nearly 200 million rupees every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over 700 billion rupees ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times during the pandemic.

Read more: Indian government clarifies still planning to sell Air India

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
Bitcoin jumps nine percent to touch 12-day high Bitcoin jumps nine percent to touch 12-day high
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More