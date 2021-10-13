.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Etihad raises $1.2 bln in global aviation’s first sustainability-linked loan

  • Font
An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport on May 4, 2014. (AP)
An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport. (File photo: AP)
Aviation

Etihad raises $1.2 bln in global aviation’s first sustainability-linked loan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2 billion with a loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation.

The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets, which relate to reducing carbon emissions and improving corporate governance in addition to advancing female participation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Through our Greenliner program, we are pursuing multiple sustainability-related initiatives at Etihad Airways to improve the environmental footprint of aviation, and green financing is a key part of our strategy,” the group’s CFO Adam Boukadida said.

Etihad has committed to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

HSBC and FAB acted as joint ESG structuring banks, joint ESG coordinators, joint bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers. FAB also acted as facility agent.

Last year, Etihad raised $600 million in “transition” sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which are used by companies to switch to more environmentally sustainable operations.

It also raised a 100 million euro loan in 2019 tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Read more: Is the GCC ready for ESG investing?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Top Content
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
mRNA booster shot generates stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Data mRNA booster shot generates stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Data
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More