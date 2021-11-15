.
Emirates says it could be listed in Dubai: Chairman

Emirates and Flydubai Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum speaks to reporters at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, UAE April 29, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Emirates airline Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Monday it was possible to list the carrier or its subsidiaries on the Dubai exchange, CNBC Arabiya TV reported.

He said such a decision would have to come from the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Al-Maktoum also said on Monday that the Dubai state-owned airline returned to profitability in October.

He added that the carrier's focus remains on increasing passenger numbers through Dubai airports.

He also said that there is currently no need for any financial support from the Dubai government and that tapping the sukuk market is an option if needed.

