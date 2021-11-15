Emirates says it could be listed in Dubai: Chairman

Emirates airline Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Monday it was possible to list the carrier or its subsidiaries on the Dubai exchange, CNBC Arabiya TV reported.

He said such a decision would have to come from the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Maktoum also said on Monday that the Dubai state-owned airline returned to profitability in October.

He added that the carrier's focus remains on increasing passenger numbers through Dubai airports.

He also said that there is currently no need for any financial support from the Dubai government and that tapping the sukuk market is an option if needed.

Read more:

Dubai airport sees faster recovery in passenger demand: CEO

Dubai airport targets ‘flood’ of 28 million travelers this year: CEO

Dubai airport readies for passenger surge as UAE eases African, Asia travel curbs

Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs