.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Emirates sets July 2023 as certification deadline for Boeing 777X

  • Font
This picture taken on July 17, 2020 shows an Emirates Boeing 777-31H aircraft taxying upon arrival at the Iranian capital Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. (AFP)
This picture taken on July 17, 2020 shows an Emirates Boeing 777-31H aircraft taxying upon arrival at the Iranian capital Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. (AFP)

Emirates sets July 2023 as certification deadline for Boeing 777X

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai-based Emirates airline has set July 2023 as the date for certification of a Boeing 777x jetliner, its president said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The carrier has made progress in talks with Boeing over delays, but is waiting to see when it will receive the aircraft it views as vital to future growth, Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

Read more:

Emirates fleet rethink could mean Boeing pain and Airbus gain

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways close to ordering 30 Airbus A320neo jets: Sources

Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More