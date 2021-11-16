Emirates sets July 2023 as certification deadline for Boeing 777X

Dubai-based Emirates airline has set July 2023 as the date for certification of a Boeing 777x jetliner, its president said on Tuesday.

The carrier has made progress in talks with Boeing over delays, but is waiting to see when it will receive the aircraft it views as vital to future growth, Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

