.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute

  • Font
A new Qatar Airways Airbus A340-600 sits on the tarmac at Doha airport. (File photo: AFP)
Aviation

UK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A British minister has offered to mediate in a row between Airbus and Qatar Airways over costly flaws on the surface of the aircraft maker's A350 passenger jets, three people familiar with the matter said.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone made the offer to host a meeting between the sparring groups before the row escalated on Thursday, with Airbus threatening to use a procedure in the English courts to seek an independent legal assessment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked by Reuters about the prior offer of mediation, a UK official on Friday confirmed the proposal and said it reflected "the importance of Airbus and Qatari investment to the UK".

Airbus and Qatar Airways both declined to comment. People familiar with the situation said there were few signs that the offer was being taken up as the two sides head towards a legal fight over the impact of paint and other skin flaws on the jets.

Qatar Airways says it has been ordered by its regulator to ground 20 of its 53 A350 jets over damage to a layer of anti-lightning protection, arguing that absence of a root cause has left it unable to determine whether safety is affected.

Airbus says that it does understand the cause and on Thursday accused the Gulf carrier of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue and of refusing to accept a repair plan.

Industry experts say the deteriorating dispute between two of aviation's key players is unprecedented in public. A Reuters investigation revealed last week that several other airlines had also reported flaws, though none has grounded the long-haul jet.

Qatar Airways has not so far responded to the Airbus legal statement, which was issued late on Thursday ahead of a weekend in the Gulf.

Read more:

Qatar Airways to fly unwanted A380s after grounding some of its A350s: Report

Australia to ease international border COVID-19 restrictions from November

Emirates fleet rethink could mean Boeing pain and Airbus gain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh
Top Content
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq
Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
Tehran is serious in nuclear talks: Iran’s President Raisi Tehran is serious in nuclear talks: Iran’s President Raisi
ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta South African doctors see signs Omicron is milder than Delta
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More