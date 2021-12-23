.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi International Airport anticipates holiday traffic will leap by 400 pct

  • Font
An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport on May 4, 2014. (AP)
An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport on May 4, 2014. (AP)

Abu Dhabi International Airport anticipates holiday traffic will leap by 400 pct

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) anticipates holiday traffic will increase almost 400 percent from 2020 as passenger demand, flight numbers and network presence expand.

From the period running December 22 to January 2, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates an average of 32,000 passengers and 102 flights per day will pass through AUH, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This almost four times the passenger traffic reported during the same period last year (8400 passengers per day) and almost twice the flights (56).

Passenger traffic (59,000 per day) and flight numbers (149 per day) still remain down from the same period in 2019.

AUH has reminded passengers to contact the relevant airline for the latest travel regulations and make sure to arrange all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport.

Furthermore, they were asked to check out AUH website to find their terminal location, reach the airport three hours early and to wear mask on at all times.

Read more:

Dubai International Airport to return to full capacity in two weeks: Sheikh Ahmed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe
Top Content
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors ‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors
UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More