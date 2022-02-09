UK summer flight bookings edging towards 2019 levels, show travel data
Demand for flights in Britain is edging back towards pre-pandemic levels for the key summer holiday period, according to market data that suggests consumers are keen to get away despite the looming cost of living crunch.
Data from travel trends firm ForwardKeys said bookings for the summer were 16 percent behind comparable levels in January 2019, while demand was ahead of pre-pandemic levels for a four-day public holiday in June.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Many consumers are still booking flights at the last minute, benefiting from cheaper offers and allowing them to check whether COVID restrictions have changed.
A spokesman for ForwardKeys said the summer demand was encouraging, with January a key booking month for the industry.
Airlines, hotels, and beach resorts have been through a tumultuous two years, slashing costs, cutting staff numbers and scrapping routes, all while taking on huge amounts of debt.
In Britain and elsewhere, they now face one of the bleakest economic outlooks in decades as consumers contend with soaring energy costs, general inflation and higher taxes that come into force in April.
Read more: Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on omicron COVID-19 variant
-
France to ease UK COVID travel restrictions on Jan. 14: GovernmentFrance said it will ease coronavirus-related travel curbs introduced last month on travellers from Britain, enabling tourists to visit from Friday ... World News
-
Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on omicron COVID-19 variantHeathrow on Tuesday said the number of passengers passing through London’s main airport dropped more than 12 percent last year, with the omicron ... Coronavirus
-
London’s Heathrow says despite pick-up, full travel recovery at least five years awayLondon’s Heathrow Airport does not expect air traffic to recover completely until at least 2026, with the number of passengers traveling through ... Aviation & Transport
-
UK’s Heathrow Airport calls on government to open up to vaccinated travelersLondon’s Heathrow Airport urged Britain on Monday to open up travel to vaccinated passengers after its recovery fell behind Europe, pushing its ... Coronavirus
-
Britain’s Heathrow Airport reopens Terminal 3 ahead of passenger influxBritain’s Heathrow Airport said on Monday it would reopen a terminal this month as it prepares for a higher numbers of travelers with the government ... Travel and Tourism