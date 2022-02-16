.
.
.
.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad signs letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes

Etihad airplane in Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE. (Instagram)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to order seven Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said at the Singapore Airshow.

The value of the potential deal was not disclosed.

