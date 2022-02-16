Abu Dhabi’s Etihad signs letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to order seven Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said at the Singapore Airshow.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The value of the potential deal was not disclosed.

Read more:

IATA chief voices concerns over Airbus-Qatar jet order row

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order of 50 A321neo planes in row

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways to divest several businesses