Abu Dhabi’s Etihad signs letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to order seven Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said at the Singapore Airshow.
The value of the potential deal was not disclosed.
